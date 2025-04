Βραζιλία: Τέλος στις ντρίπλες εντυπωσιασμού - Νέος κανονισμός τιμωρεί το θρυλικό jogo bonito

This is Joga Bonito.



Incredible skills & dribbling is a lost art in today’s game. The greats of Brazil’s past R9, Ronaldinho, and Neymar have passed on the torch to the next generations star.



Thank you Vini for keeping the beautiful game alive 🇧🇷🕺🏼💫

pic.twitter.com/NVTNIdM1xM