Γεωργία: Ξυλοκοπήθηκε άγρια από την αστυνομία ηγέτης της αντιπολίτευσης (Βίντεο)

BREAKING: @NikaGvaramia212 one of the leaders of Coalition 4 Change @CoalitionGEO was dragged by the police and thrown into a detention car as he was physically assaulted and unconscious. This happened at the @GIRCHIMF - @DroaParty office at Sharashidze Street. #GeorgiaProtests pic.twitter.com/tfO1j1BZWv