Γιατί από τη συμφωνία Τουρκίας-ΗΠΑ για κατάπαυση πυρός στη Συρία κερδισμένος βγαίνει ο Ερντογάν

Great news out of Turkey. News Conference shortly with @VP and @SecPompeo. Thank you to @RTErdogan. Millions of lives will be saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Mr. President, many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy. I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 17, 2019