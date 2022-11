Ζελένσκι: Ιστορική ημέρα, η Χερσώνα είναι δική μας

It’s Kherson today!!!meet the Ukrainian army.Somewhere in the crowd is my father, whom I have not seen for 8 months🥹🥹🥹🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦❤️ #KhersonisUkraine #kherson #ukraine #KhersonFree #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/sjLcUtmPLt