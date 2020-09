Ζητείται «ξυπόλητος» υπάλληλος βιβλιοπωλείου σε πολυτελές θέρετρο στις Μαλδίβες

View this post on Instagram

🌴APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN FOR BAREFOOT BOOKSELLER 2020! 🌴 Could you be our next Barefoot Bookseller? Do you have proven experience in publishing or bookselling? Fancy getting away from it all to sell books on a desert island in the Maldives? Are you passionate about reading, an excellent communicator and love writing? If this sounds like you then you'd be perfect for our Barefoot Bookseller 2020. Follow the link to the website to apply for the role. Please make sure you read the terms and conditions before applying. Please note that you must fill in the form in the bio for your application to be considered. 📷: @julesandbeyond 🌎: @discoversoneva