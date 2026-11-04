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  • Ο αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Τζέι Ντι Βανς απέδωσε την ήττα των Ρεπουμπλικανών στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές στην εμπλοκή της χώρας στον πόλεμο στο Ιράν.
  • Ο ίδιος υποστήριξε ότι πολλοί ψηφοφόροι που υποστήριξαν τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ το 2024 στράφηκαν φέτος προς τους Δημοκρατικούς λόγω της δυσαρέσκειάς τους.
  • Το Ρεπουμπλικανικό κόμμα καλείται πλέον να δώσει προτεραιότητα στον έλεγχο του πληθωρισμού, να τερματίσει τον πόλεμο και να επαναπροσδιορίσει τη σχέση του με το Ισραήλ.
  • Ο Βανς κάλεσε τους ψηφοφόρους να διοχετεύσουν τον θυμό τους στην εκλογή υποψηφίων που συμμερίζονται τις αρχές της παράταξης για τη σωτηρία της χώρας.
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Ο Τζέι Ντι Βανς απέδωσε την ήττα των Ρεπουμπλικανών στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές στον πόλεμο στο Ιράν, καλώντας τις ΗΠΑ να αλλάξουν στάση απέναντι στο Ισραήλ.

Η ανάρτηση του Βανς για την εκλογική ήττα

«Ο πόλεμος είναι η αιτία της ήττας μας. Όλοι γνωρίζουν γιατί χάσαμε. Και κάθε ειλικρινής συζήτηση για την πορεία προς τα εμπρός πρέπει τώρα να ξεκινήσει από εκεί».

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Σε ανάρτησή του στο Χ, ο αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ υπογράμμισε ότι το Ρεπουμπλικανικό κόμμα πρέπει να «τελειώσει τον πόλεμο στο Ιράν, να επικεντρωθεί στο θέμα του πληθωρισμού, να βάλει την Αμερική μπροστά και να αλλάξει τη σχέση του με το Ισραήλ».

«Όσοι είστε εκνευρισμένοι με τα αποτελέσματα, έτσι πρέπει. Ας πάρουμε αυτόν τον θυμό και ας δουλέψουμε να σώσουμε τη χώρα μας», υπογραμμίζοντας ότι όσοι ψήφισαν τον Τραμπ το 2024, αυτή τη φορά επέλεξαν τους Δημοκρατικούς.

Ανάλυση Reuters: Τι σημαίνει η ήττα Τραμπ για Ιράν, Ισραήλ και Ουκρανία – Η επόμενη μέρα για την εξωτερική πολτική των ΗΠΑ

Σύμφωνα με τον Τζέι Ντι Βανς, η απώλεια του ελέγχου του Κογκρέσου ήταν το τίμημα της πολεμικής εμπλοκής και της απομάκρυνσης από τις αρχικές δεσμεύσεις προς τη λαϊκή βάση.