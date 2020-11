Αδεια ειδικού σκοπού: Τι προβλέπεται για τη χορήγηση της σε περίπτωση που κλείσουν τα σχολεία

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ronnie Godby sprays disinfectant on desks and chairs as he and the other school custodians clean a classroom at Richard A. Simpson Elementary School in Arnold on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The school went to fully virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 2 after more than 5% of the staff and students tested positive for COVID-19, they will stay virtual until Monday Nov.16 after ten work days. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)