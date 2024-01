Αυτοί είναι οι ισχυρότεροι στρατοί του κόσμου για το 2024

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐔𝐒 𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭

US took 1st spot in Global Firepower's Military Strength Rankings 2024, followed by Russia & China. India clinched 4th spot, above the UK & Japan. pic.twitter.com/gydbfYLPBZ