@TurkmenistanAir what's happening with flights? My parents are due to fly back to the UK next week. I flew with the airline yesterday from Amritsar, there were no issues or warnings or information about this???? #Turkmenistan #TurkmenistanAirlines — Raveena (@Raveenarr) February 4, 2019

#TurkmenistanAirlines banned from flying in Europe. About time. Terrible airline @HeathrowAirport — Msidhu (@Msidhu16) February 4, 2019