Από γυαλί: Οι νέες δημόσιες τουαλέτες στα πάρκα του Τόκιο είναι διαφανείς

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban has designed two public toilets in Tokyo with transparent glass walls that become opaque when they are occupied. Built in the city's Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park and the Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park, the pair of restrooms feature tinted-glass walls to enable those approaching to easily check whether they are in use or not.