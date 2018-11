View this post on Instagram

So proud to be part of AIDS Awareness campaign for Life Ball that has been founded by my dearest friend Gary Keszler #knowyourstatus_lifeball #lifeball2018 #aidsawareness #gettested #gerykeszler @lifeball_official shot by the one and only Rankin 💥@rankinarchive @poppyandperle @nickirwinhair @marcoantoniolondon @ejwitt @amistreets