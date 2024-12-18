Η «Φόνισσα» εκτός της κατηγορίας Διεθνούς Ταινίας στα Οσκαρ 2025

H «Φόνισσα» της Εύας Νάθενα δεν περιλαμβάνεται στη βραχεία λίστα της κατηγορίας Διεθνούς Ταινίας για τα Οσκαρ 2025. Η δραματική ταινία, με πρωταγωνιστές τους Καρυοφυλλιά Καραμπέτη, Μαρία Πρωτόπαππα, Πηνελόπη Τσιλίκα, Ελενα Τοπαλίδου, Στάθη Σταμουλακάτο, Γεωργιάννα Νταλάρα και Δημήτρη Ημελλο, αποτέλεσε την επίσημη πρόταση της Ελλάδας για την 97η τελετή απονομής των Οσκαρ.
Διεθνής Ταινία, Οπτικά Εφέ, Ηχος, Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις, Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους, Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους, Τραγούδι, Μικρού Μήκους Κινούμενα Σχέδια, Μικρού Μήκους Live Action, Μουσική είναι οι δέκα κατηγορίες στις οποίες η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες.
Παρακάτω, οι βραχείες λίστες που ανακοίνωσε η Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους
The Bibi Files
Black Box Diaries
Dahomey
Daughters
Eno
Frida
Hollywoodgate
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Queendom
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Union
Will & Harper
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
Chasing Roo
Death by Numbers
Eternal Father
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Keeper
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
Once upon a Time in Ukraine
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Planetwalker
The Quilters
Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
A Swim Lesson
Until He’s Back
Διεθνής Ταινία
I’m Still Here (Βραζιλία)
Universal Language (Καναδάς)
Waves (Τσεχία)
The Girl with the Needle (Δανία)
Emilia Pérez (Γαλλία)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Γερμανία)
Touch (Ισλανδία)
Kneecap (Ιρλανδία)
Vermiglio (Ιταλία)
Flow (Λετονία)
Armand (Νορβηγία)
From Ground Zero (Παλαιστίνη)
Dahomey (Σενεγάλη)
How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies (Ταϊλάνδη)
Santosh (Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο)
Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις
The Apprentice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
A Different Man
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
The Substance
Waltzing with Brando
Wicked
Μουσική
Alien: Romulus
Babygirl
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Blink Twice
Blitz
The Brutalist
Challengers
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
The Fire Inside
Gladiator II
Horizon: An American Saga Κεφάλαιο 1
Inside Out 2
Nosferatu
The Room Next Door
Sing Sing
The Six Triple Eight
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Young Woman and the Sea
Τραγούδι
Forbidden Road από την ταινία Better Man
Winter Coat από την ταινία Blitz
Compress/Repress από την ταινία Challengers
Never Too Late από την ταινία Elton John: Never Too Late
El Mal από την ταινία Emilia Pérez
Mi Camino από την ταινία Emilia Pérez
Sick In The Head από την ταινία Kneecap
Beyond από την ταινία Βαϊάνα 2
Tell Me It’s You από την ταινία Mufasa: The Lion King
Piece By Piece από την ταινία Piece by Piece
Like A Bird από την ταινία Sing Sing
The Journey από την ταινία The Six Triple Eight
Out Of Oklahoma από την ταινία Twisters
Kiss The Sky από την ταινία The Wild Robot
Harper And Will Go West από την ταινία from Will & Harper
Κινούμενα Σχέδια – Μικρού Μήκους
Au Revoir Mon Monde
A Bear Named Wojtek
Beautiful Men
Bottle George
A Crab in the Pool
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Maybe Elephants
Me
Origami
Percebes
The 21
Wander to Wonder
The Wild-Tempered Clavier
Yuck!
Live Action – Μικρού Μήκους
Anuja
Clodagh
The Compatriot
Crust
Dovecote
Edge of Space
The Ice Cream Man
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The Masterpiece
An Orange from Jaffa
Paris 70
Room Taken
Ηχος
Alien: Romulus
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Gladiator II
Joker: Folie à Deux
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Οπτικά Εφέ
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Civil War
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Mufasa: The Lion King
Twisters
Wicked