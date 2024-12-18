Η «Φόνισσα» εκτός της κατηγορίας Διεθνούς Ταινίας στα Οσκαρ 2025

Σκηνή από την ταινία η «Φόνισσα» Marilena Anastasiadou

H «Φόνισσα» της Εύας Νάθενα δεν περιλαμβάνεται στη βραχεία λίστα της κατηγορίας Διεθνούς Ταινίας για τα Οσκαρ 2025. Η δραματική ταινία, με πρωταγωνιστές τους Καρυοφυλλιά Καραμπέτη, Μαρία Πρωτόπαππα, Πηνελόπη Τσιλίκα, Ελενα Τοπαλίδου, Στάθη Σταμουλακάτο, Γεωργιάννα Νταλάρα και Δημήτρη Ημελλο, αποτέλεσε την επίσημη πρόταση της Ελλάδας για την 97η τελετή απονομής των Οσκαρ.

Διεθνής Ταινία, Οπτικά Εφέ, Ηχος, Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις, Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους, Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους, Τραγούδι, Μικρού Μήκους Κινούμενα Σχέδια, Μικρού Μήκους Live Action, Μουσική είναι οι δέκα κατηγορίες στις οποίες η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες.

Παρακάτω, οι βραχείες λίστες που ανακοίνωσε η Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He’s Back

Διεθνής Ταινία

I’m Still Here (Βραζιλία)

Universal Language (Καναδάς)

Waves (Τσεχία)

The Girl with the Needle (Δανία)

Emilia Pérez (Γαλλία)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Γερμανία)

Touch (Ισλανδία)

Kneecap (Ιρλανδία)

Vermiglio (Ιταλία)

Flow (Λετονία)

Armand (Νορβηγία)

From Ground Zero (Παλαιστίνη)

Dahomey (Σενεγάλη)

How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies (Ταϊλάνδη)

Santosh (Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο)

Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Substance

Waltzing with Brando

Wicked

Μουσική

Alien: Romulus

Babygirl

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Blink Twice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

The Fire Inside

Gladiator II

Horizon: An American Saga Κεφάλαιο 1

Inside Out 2

Nosferatu

The Room Next Door

Sing Sing

The Six Triple Eight

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

Τραγούδι

Forbidden Road από την ταινία Better Man

Winter Coat από την ταινία Blitz

Compress/Repress από την ταινία Challengers

Never Too Late από την ταινία Elton John: Never Too Late

El Mal από την ταινία Emilia Pérez

Mi Camino από την ταινία Emilia Pérez

Sick In The Head από την ταινία Kneecap

Beyond από την ταινία Βαϊάνα 2

Tell Me It’s You από την ταινία Mufasa: The Lion King

Piece By Piece από την ταινία Piece by Piece

Like A Bird από την ταινία Sing Sing

The Journey από την ταινία The Six Triple Eight

Out Of Oklahoma από την ταινία Twisters

Kiss The Sky από την ταινία The Wild Robot

Harper And Will Go West από την ταινία from Will & Harper

Κινούμενα Σχέδια – Μικρού Μήκους

Au Revoir Mon Monde

A Bear Named Wojtek

Beautiful Men

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

Live Action – Μικρού Μήκους

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange from Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken

Ηχος

Alien: Romulus

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Οπτικά Εφέ