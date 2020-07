Εύκολες και γρήγορες συνταγές για vegan γλυκά

View this post on Instagram

✨NEW RECIPE✨⠀ ⠀ Happy #NationalPoundCakeDay! ⠀ ⠀ You guys have seen this beauty in my stories last week and a lot of you wanted me to share the recipe! Well, I pulled a few strings (aka organized myself 😅) to have it ready on time for Pound Cake Day! ⠀ ⠀ If you are looking for a cake that is light, fluffy, sweet and lemony, well this Vegan Lemon Pound Cake is for YOU 🍋💫⠀ ⠀ Head over to the link in my bio to go on my blog and discover the recipe 😉⠀ ⠀ Happy Wednesday!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #steallikeanartist #foodphotography #thefeedfeed #eattherainbow #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #thebakefeed #foodfluffer #hautecuisines #foodstyling #bakefeed #bonappetit #foodfluffer #slowliving #still_life_gallery #firstweeat #kitchn #themoodytable #eatcaptureshare #theglobalsupperclub #blackbloggers #blackwomenfoodphotog #foodphotographer #blackvegan #blackvegansofig #thecookfeed #wherewomencreate⠀