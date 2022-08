Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW. #DCsBravest on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/1jyCh44Q2n

The Andrew Jackson statue , a bronze cast of the seventh president atop a horse, sits on a marble base and is surrounded by a fence.

About 27 people die of lightning strikes each year in the U.S., according to averages over the last 10 years. Only about 10% of those struck by lightning are killed.