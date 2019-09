Εφτιαξε πόσιμο νερό από αέρα και κέρδισε μισό εκατομμύριο

View this post on Instagram

What a huge honor to have our CEO @cody_friesen awarded the prestigious Lemelson MIT award for 2019. Along with the award, Cody received a $500,000 prize that he is donating to a project with @conservationorg that will provide drinking water to the entire community of Bahia Hondita, Colombia Congrats Cody! #Lemelson #MIT #award #innovator #SOURCE #renewablewater #conservation #international #drinkingwater #Bahia #Hondita #Colombia