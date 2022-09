Κίνα: Βίντεο και από το εσωτερικό «Πύργου της κολάσεως» που διαλύεται φλεγόμενος

#Breaking: 🇨🇳 Huge Fire Engulfs #Telecom Building in #Changsha, Hunan



Reports that the paint outside the building went up in flames and spread right up the #skyscraper. #China #Changsa #Hunan #Fire@aditytiwarilive @Realchandan21 @journalistronak @KumarVijayDesai pic.twitter.com/esmezMBkUb