Κορονοϊός: Η συγκινητική συνάντηση δημοσιογράφου στην Κίνα με τον γιο της μετά από 49 μέρες στην καραντίνα

With work travel, restrictions and quarantine in #China, our family has ben apart for 49 days. And I’ll be truthful — every single one of them was hard. The worry, the decisions, the failed plans, the isolation. Throughout it, this little guy has been brave and sweet and resilient, and I have missed him more than I could possibly say. Trust that this was easily the. best. hug. ever. #family #boys #love @nbcnews @nbcinthefield (with love to Kev for capturing it all)