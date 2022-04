Live: «Τελευταίες ώρες» για τη Μαριούπολη, ουκρανική αντίσταση στο Ντονμπάς

1/ 🇷🇺❌🇺🇦📹 — Locals in Nikolaev/Mikolaiv reports that the strongest explosion since the start of Belligerent State in Ukraine started happened moments ago on the Ports of the Southwestern Ukrainian city. pic.twitter.com/lcxec93eAk#stopputinnow #WW3 #w… https://t.co/lcxec93eAk