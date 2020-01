Ο σεφ του καλύτερου εστιατορίου του κόσμου τώρα μαγειρεύει πάμφθηνα πιάτα για δημόσια σχολεία

View this post on Instagram

My goal this year is to start treating every evening like its New Year’s Eve...not so much the drinking and partying, but the idea that tomorrow, no matter what day it is.. is a new beginning of sorts. It doesn’t need to be the 1st of the year or even the decade, it can just be Wednesday. Each and everyday is full of opportunity and promise and each and everyday can be the beginning of something special. I hope everyone has a great Wednesday tomorrow :).