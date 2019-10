O τιμοκατάλογος του Instagram: Πόσα παίρνουν οι incluencers για κάθε ποστ

View this post on Instagram

Note to self: take photos with smoke bombs more often 😜 So glad you guys liked the Halloween-themed shoot! 🎃 I’m already thinking of ideas for the next one (mood board, location, outfit, time, photographer, etc.) It’s a lot, but I’m excited! 😬Thanks for always pushing me as a creative 👊🏾🧡 - Linked several similar tops and my tote bag is 30% off! Shop the look in my bio or by screenshot when you download the free #liketoknowit app! http://liketk.it/2FYMV @liketoknow.it #LTKunder50 #nordygirl #cognac #ihavethisthingwithcolor #fallvibes #oldnavystyle #aexme #charlotteblogger #falloutfits #blackinfluencers #blackgirljoy #blackwomenbloggers#southernliving#fbloggers #stylegram #fashioninspo #styleinspo #igstyle #aboutalook #fashionstyle #stylediaries #fallstyle #tunics#wardrobestaple #streetstyleluxe #fashiondiaries #stylechoice