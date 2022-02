Ο Ζελένσκι επιβεβαίωσε τις μάχες στο Τσερνόμπιλ

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, says Russian forces are entering Ukraine via the Chernobyl exclusion zone, which is "not protected" as there is radiation and "nobody lives there".



