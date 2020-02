Οι αναρτήσεις στο Instagram του φωτορεπόρτερ που βρίσκεται μέσα στην αποκλεισμένη Ουχάν

View this post on Instagram

A man puts a protective mask in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on January 27, 2020, amid a deadly virus outbreak which began in the city. China on January 27 extended its biggest national holiday to buy time in the fight against a viral epidemic and neighbouring Mongolia closed its border, after the death toll spiked to 81 despite unprecedented quarantine measures. Hector RETAMAL / AFP copyright © Hector RETAMAL/AFP