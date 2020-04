Πάνω από 65.000 νεκροί εξαιτίας του κορονοϊού – Στην πιο δύσκολη φάση οι ΗΠΑ, ανησυχία για την Αφρική

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Police monitor members of the public exercising in Greenwich Park in London on April 5, 2020, as the warm weather tests the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. - Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday warned the government could ban outside exercise if people flout stringent guidelines to cut the spread of coronavirus infections. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)