Πληροφοριοδότης του OpenAI βρέθηκε νεκρός στο διαμέρισμά του στο Σαν Φρανσίσκο

🚨🇺🇸OPENAI WHISTLEBLOWER SUCHIR BALAJI FOUND DEAD IN SAN FRANCISCO



Suchir Balaji, 26, a former OpenAI researcher and whistleblower, was found dead in his San Francisco apartment on Nov. 26, reportedly by suicide.



Balaji had accused OpenAI of copyright violations through its… pic.twitter.com/tRn3QF2JlC