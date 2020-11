Πρίγκιπας Κάρολος: Ποτέ δεν πετάω ένα παλιό παπούτσι που μπορεί να επιδιορθωθεί

View this post on Instagram

“We have to clean up our act. But it can be done. There are wonderful things going on, but we need to scale up.” In the December issue, HRH The Prince of Wales talks to Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful about The Modern Artisan, a training programme, co-founded by The Prince’s Foundation, whose students are about to launch a sustainable fashion collection with Yoox Net-a-Porter @YNAP. See the new royal portraits by @Nick_Knight for #BritishVogue in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 6 November. And read the interview at the link in bio. The Prince of Wales wears a linen jacket made for him 30 years ago by @AndersonAndSheppard. Photographed in the gardens at Highgrove, his Gloucestershire home, by @Nick_Knight and sittings editor @KPhelan123.