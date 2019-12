Ρεπουμπλικάνος υποστηρίζει πως ο Τραμπ αντιμετωπίστηκε χειρότερα από τον Ιησού

Rep. Loudermilk just got up said that Jesus received more due process from Pontius Pilate than Trump has gotten. So witches and Jesus, both. Okay.

Let’s compare Trump to Jesus:



Jesus fed the poor

Trump cuts food stamps



Jesus clothed the naked

Trump grabs em by pussy



Jesus embraced foreigners

Trump puts them in cages



Jesus cared for the sick

Trump cuts healthcare



Jesus died for your sins

Trump embodies all 7 deadly sins — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@ProudResister) December 18, 2019

Wait..... I.... did he really just say Jesus was shown more mercy & process than Trump????



Y'all really are prepared to sell your entire souls for this man and it shows. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) December 18, 2019

Republicans: why can’t anti-Christian liberals say ‘Merry Christmas’?



Also Republicans: Trump has suffered more than Jesus Christ. https://t.co/VkrtYel1JO — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 18, 2019