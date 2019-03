View this post on Instagram

@teamhumanity THANKYOU .. This was a joyful experience.. Led by the energetic female empowering explosion of enthusiasm Salam (center) and staffed by women from the nearby Moria camp, to see faces that are experiencing joy and and a moment of freedom and space is magnificent. Allowing only women and children, giving them a safe space each day, respite from a life of repetitive sadness . In a place that feels mostly hopeless, you provide space for hope to make roots 🥰💪👊👊👊💗