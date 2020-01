Στα χνάρια της Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ:Η έφηβη που καθήλωσε τους πάντες όταν μίλησε για το περιβάλλον στο Νταβός

ASSOCIATED PRESS Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, second right, Autumn Peltier, Chief Water Commissioner of the Anishinabek Nation, right, Salvador Gomez-Colon, founder of Light & Hope for Puerto Rico, second left, and Natasha Mwansa of the Natasha Mwansa Foundation, left, address the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum will take place in Davos from Jan. 20 until Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)