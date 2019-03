Στη γειτονιά μιας μαύρης τρύπας

QAI Publishing via Getty Images Formation of a black hole, After a massive star (supernova) explodes, the remains of its core begin to contract, exerting a powerful gravitational force. At the surface of the star, light is still able to escape. Little by little, the rays are curved under the effect of constantly increasing gravity until they can no longer escape. The star finally collapses on itself, becoming a zero volume of infinitely dense matter; this is a black hole from which nothing, not even photons of light, escapes. It is therefore invisible.