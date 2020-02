Στην δημοσιότητα το προφίλ του διαστημικού χιονάνθρωπου που ανακαλύφθηκε πριν από έξι χρόνια

ASSOCIATED PRESS This Jan. 1, 2019 photo made available by NASA on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 shows the Kuiper belt object Ultima Thule photographed by the New Horizons spacecraft, minutes before its closest approach. (NASA/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute, National Optical Astronomy Observatory via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS This combination of images provided by NASA shows a series of photographs made by the New Horizons spacecraft as it approached the Kuiper belt object Ultima Thule on Jan. 1, 2019. (NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute via AP)