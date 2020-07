Σύνοδος κορυφής: Τί έγινε σωστά τώρα - και εντελώς λάθος στη δεκαετία της οικονομικής κρίσης

ASSOCIATED PRESS German Chancellor Angela Merkel, third left, speaks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, right, during an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Major contributors to the European Union's budget blocked progress at an emergency summit on Friday, insisting that they would not stump up more funds for the bloc's next long-term spending package. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)