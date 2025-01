Τεξανός ράπερ πυροβόλησε κατά λάθος κατά διάρκεια συνέντευξης στο ΥοuTube (βίντεο)

#Breaking Rapper 2 Low accidentally fires his gun while reaching his hand in his pocket during an interview, finishes the episode anyway 😲😲😲 @Noalpendejismo #rapper #gunshot #Accidente #Accident #viralvideo #Trending #LatestNews #gansta #ThugLife #YOLO #2Low #hiphip #rap… pic.twitter.com/BKAmc27CQc