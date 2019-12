Το μακροβιότερο ζευγάρι του κόσμου μοιράζεται το μυστικό ενός ευτυχισμένου γάμου

View this post on Instagram

John and Charlotte Henderson have set the new Guinness World Record for "Oldest Married Couple," at a combined age of 211 years! John is currently 106 years old and Charlotte is 105 years old. The Texas couple married on Dec. 15, 1939, making this year their 80th anniversary. Congratulations!