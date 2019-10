Βραζιλία: Η στιγμή που 7ωροφη πολυκατοικία καταρρέει σαν τραπουλόχαρτο

ASSOCIATED PRESS Firefighters search for survivors after a building collapsed in Fortaleza, Ceara state, Brazil, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. A seven-story building collapsed Tuesday in an upscale part of the Brazilian city of Fortaleza, killing one person and leaving others trapped with some communicating with family members by cellphone from under debris, officials said. (Jose Leomar/Diario do Nordeste via AP)