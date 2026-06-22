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Δεκαοκτώ άνθρωποι είναι αγνοούμενοι και 54 τραυματίστηκαν μετά από έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε την Κυριακή 21 Ιουνίου, στη βιομηχανική ζώνη Ρας Λαφάν, στο Κατάρ, όπως ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών του εμιράτου, το οποίο μερικές ώρες νωρίτερα είχε κάνει λόγο περί «τεχνικής βλάβης».

The total number of injured persons in the incident that occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City has reached (54). The Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), in cooperation with Civil Defence teams, is conducting search… Advertisement Advertisement June 22, 2026

«Συνολικά 54 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν στο συμβάν σε εργοστάσιο στη βιομηχανική πόλη Ρας Λαφάν», ανέφερε το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών μέσω X, προσθέτοντας ότι βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη έρευνες για να βρεθούν «18 αγνοούμενοι».

Νωρίτερα, είχε κάνει γνωστό ότι η έκρηξη οφειλόταν σε «τεχνική βλάβη».

🚨🇶🇦 Video shows initial moments after the massive explosion at Ras Laffan Gas Plant in Qatar, filmed from afar.



This does not look like an accident…



Source: MES (Telegram) / Writer: Samuel https://t.co/ZmCcdNUUP0 pic.twitter.com/ZC3qAk97Pt — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 21, 2026

QatarEnergy reports an explosion at the Barzan local gas supply facility in the LNG complex of Ras Laffan which processes the gas extracted from the North Dome.



Impact #geoposted at 25.903675,51.581105pic.twitter.com/A28D20PkIc



S: https://t.co/llv8osTiru pic.twitter.com/VEKBEKcvdi — OSGINT (@posted_news) June 21, 2026

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