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Δεκαοκτώ άνθρωποι είναι αγνοούμενοι και 54 τραυματίστηκαν μετά από έκρηξη που σημειώθηκε την Κυριακή 21 Ιουνίου, στη βιομηχανική ζώνη Ρας Λαφάν, στο Κατάρ, όπως ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών του εμιράτου, το οποίο μερικές ώρες νωρίτερα είχε κάνει λόγο περί «τεχνικής βλάβης».

«Συνολικά 54 άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν στο συμβάν σε εργοστάσιο στη βιομηχανική πόλη Ρας Λαφάν», ανέφερε το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών μέσω X, προσθέτοντας ότι βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη έρευνες για να βρεθούν «18 αγνοούμενοι».

Νωρίτερα, είχε κάνει γνωστό ότι η έκρηξη οφειλόταν σε «τεχνική βλάβη».

Με πληροφορίες από ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ