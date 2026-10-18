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Τουλάχιστον 7 είναι οι νεκροί και δεκάδες οι τραυματίες από την έκρηξη και τη φωτιά που ακολούθησε σε καναδική στρατιωτική βάση στην Αλμπέρτα, σύμφωνα με το Global News, που επικαλείται στρατιωτικές πηγές.

Όπως αναφέρεται, η έκρηξη στη βάση Γουέινραϊτ προκλήθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια άσκησης με πραγματικά πυρά, όταν χτυπήθηκε υποδομή αερίου. «Δεν μπορώ να θυμηθώ αντίστοιχο περιστατικό εδώ και χρόνια» είπε ο υπουργός Εθνικής Άμυνας, Ντέιβιντ ΜακΓκίντι, το βράδυ του Σαββάτου.

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Η κινητοποίηση των αρχών ήταν μεγάλη, με στρατιωτικό ιατρικό προσωπικό να ενημερώνεται στο νοσοκομείο του Γουέινραϊτ, όπου είχαν σπεύσει δεκάδες ασθενοφόρα. Επίσης επιπλέον προσωπικό μεταφέρθηκε από αέρος στο Γουέινραϊτ- σύμφωνα με το Global News, έπεσαν με αλεξίπτωτα, καταφθάνοντας στο κέντρο υγείας με αυτόν τον τρόπο.

Η εν λόγω βάση (CFB Wainwright) είναι μια από τις πιο δραστήριες βάσεις εκπαίδευσης των καναδικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων και εκεί βρίσκεται επίσης το Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, όπου λαμβάνει χώρα εκπαίδευση υπό ρεαλιστικές συνθήκες.