Τουλάχιστον 7 είναι οι νεκροί και δεκάδες οι τραυματίες από την έκρηξη και τη φωτιά που ακολούθησε σε καναδική στρατιωτική βάση στην Αλμπέρτα, σύμφωνα με το Global News, που επικαλείται στρατιωτικές πηγές.

Όπως αναφέρεται, η έκρηξη στη βάση Γουέινραϊτ προκλήθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια άσκησης με πραγματικά πυρά, όταν χτυπήθηκε υποδομή αερίου. «Δεν μπορώ να θυμηθώ αντίστοιχο περιστατικό εδώ και χρόνια» είπε ο υπουργός Εθνικής Άμυνας, Ντέιβιντ ΜακΓκίντι, το βράδυ του Σαββάτου.

Η κινητοποίηση των αρχών ήταν μεγάλη, με στρατιωτικό ιατρικό προσωπικό να ενημερώνεται στο νοσοκομείο του Γουέινραϊτ, όπου είχαν σπεύσει δεκάδες ασθενοφόρα. Επίσης επιπλέον προσωπικό μεταφέρθηκε από αέρος στο Γουέινραϊτ- σύμφωνα με το Global News, έπεσαν με αλεξίπτωτα, καταφθάνοντας στο κέντρο υγείας με αυτόν τον τρόπο.

Η εν λόγω βάση (CFB Wainwright) είναι μια από τις πιο δραστήριες βάσεις εκπαίδευσης των καναδικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων και εκεί βρίσκεται επίσης το Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, όπου λαμβάνει χώρα εκπαίδευση υπό ρεαλιστικές συνθήκες.

A catastrophic blast at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, Alberta has reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries during a live fire military training operation. According to local sources on base, Canadian Forces personnel had been conducting exercises over several days when an artillery projectile reportedly struck an active natural gas well on the bombing range, triggering a massive detonation. The blast is said to have levelled nearby tactical training buildings, with subsequent fires reaching munitions storage and setting off secondary detonations across the range. The geography and infrastructure; ➟ CFB Wainwright has a documented history of natural gas production, with approximately 180 wells reported on the military property in 2014. ➟ Military range maps identify munitions storage, pipelines and designated live fire danger areas near Peterson Pond. ➟ NASA FIRMS satellite imagery recorded multiple thermal hotspots between Peterson Pond and Jamieson Lake on October 17. Local accounts also describe hospitals activating Code Orange protocols, mobilizing stretchers and preparing for a significant influx of casualties. The reported gas well strike, secondary detonations and hospital emergency measures remain unconfirmed as authorities investigate the incident. Should these reports be confirmed, my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected.