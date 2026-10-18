Ένα «περιστατικό» εξαιτίας του οποίου ξέσπασε πυρκαγιά σε στρατιωτική βάση στον δυτικό Καναδά είχε ως αποτέλεσμα «νεκρούς και τραυματίες», όπως ανακοίνωσε χθες βράδυ (τοπική ώρα) η κυβέρνηση της χώρας.

«Υπάρχουν θάνατοι και τραυματισμοί», δήλωσε σε ενημέρωση των δημοσιογράφων ο υπουργός Άμυνας Ντέιβιντ ΜακΓκίντι, σχετικά με την πυρκαγιά στην στρατιωτική βάση του Γουέινραϊτ, στην επαρχία Αλμπέρτα.

A catastrophic blast at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, Alberta has reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries during a live fire military training operation. According to local sources on base, Canadian Forces personnel had been conducting exercises over several days when an artillery projectile reportedly struck an active natural gas well on the bombing range, triggering a massive detonation. The blast is said to have levelled nearby tactical training buildings, with subsequent fires reaching munitions storage and setting off secondary detonations across the range. The geography and infrastructure; ➟ CFB Wainwright has a documented history of natural gas production, with approximately 180 wells reported on the military property in 2014. ➟ Military range maps identify munitions storage, pipelines and designated live fire danger areas near Peterson Pond. ➟ NASA FIRMS satellite imagery recorded multiple thermal hotspots between Peterson Pond and Jamieson Lake on October 17. Local accounts also describe hospitals activating Code Orange protocols, mobilizing stretchers and preparing for a significant influx of casualties. The reported gas well strike, secondary detonations and hospital emergency measures remain unconfirmed as authorities investigate the incident. Should these reports be confirmed, my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected.