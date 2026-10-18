Ένα «περιστατικό» εξαιτίας του οποίου ξέσπασε πυρκαγιά σε στρατιωτική βάση στον δυτικό Καναδά είχε ως αποτέλεσμα «νεκρούς και τραυματίες», όπως ανακοίνωσε χθες βράδυ (τοπική ώρα) η κυβέρνηση της χώρας.
«Υπάρχουν θάνατοι και τραυματισμοί», δήλωσε σε ενημέρωση των δημοσιογράφων ο υπουργός Άμυνας Ντέιβιντ ΜακΓκίντι, σχετικά με την πυρκαγιά στην στρατιωτική βάση του Γουέινραϊτ, στην επαρχία Αλμπέρτα.
A catastrophic blast at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, Alberta has reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries during a live fire military training operation. According to local sources on base, Canadian Forces personnel had been conducting exercises over several days when an artillery projectile reportedly struck an active natural gas well on the bombing range, triggering a massive detonation. The blast is said to have levelled nearby tactical training buildings, with subsequent fires reaching munitions storage and setting off secondary detonations across the range. The geography and infrastructure; ➟ CFB Wainwright has a documented history of natural gas production, with approximately 180 wells reported on the military property in 2014. ➟ Military range maps identify munitions storage, pipelines and designated live fire danger areas near Peterson Pond. ➟ NASA FIRMS satellite imagery recorded multiple thermal hotspots between Peterson Pond and Jamieson Lake on October 17. Local accounts also describe hospitals activating Code Orange protocols, mobilizing stretchers and preparing for a significant influx of casualties. The reported gas well strike, secondary detonations and hospital emergency measures remain unconfirmed as authorities investigate the incident. Should these reports be confirmed, my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected.— Morgan (@MorganC000) October 18, 2026
Ο υπουργός δεν έδωσε περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για τον αριθμό των θυμάτων ή τις συνθήκες του «περιστατικού» αλλά δήλωσε ότι «δεν θυμάται να παρόμοιο περιστατικό στο πρόσφατο παρελθόν».
«Θα έχουμε περισσότερα πράγματα να ανακοινώσουμε τις επόμενες ώρες και ημέρες» σχετικά με τις συνθήκες, δήλωσε ο ίδιος, προσθέτοντας ότι είναι «μια ευαίσθητη κατάσταση που βρίσκεται σε εξέλιξη».
Ο πρωθυπουργός Μαρκ Κάρνεϊ είχε αναφέρει νωρίτερα σε ανάρτησή του στο Χ ότι αυτό το «σοβαρό περιστατικό» προκάλεσε πυρκαγιά μεγάλης έκτασης» στη στρατιωτική βάση.
A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta. Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected. We are working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities. Premier Smith and I are in close contact as are our relevant ministers and officials.— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 18, 2026
Η πυρκαγιά αυτή «ξεπέρασε τα όρια της βάσης νωρίτερα και αντιμετωπίζεται ενεργά» από τις πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις, δήλωσε ο δήμος του Γουέινραϊτ σε ανάρτηση στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.
Οι αρχές εξακολουθούν «να παρακολουθούν στενά την εξέλιξη της πυρκαγιάς», δήλωσε ο υπουργός Άμυνας.
Με πληροφορίες από ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ – AFP – Reuters