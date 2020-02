Η Εύα Μέντες αποκαλύπτει τα κρυφά ταλέντα του Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ

View this post on Instagram

⁣On way home after a long day. Really wanted to thank the best catering service ever @electricavenuechef Gracias to Karen and Austin who make delish clean food with so much love. And it’s not just the food, it’s their beautiful smiles, it’s the music they play while they cook, its all of it. Aaaaand they sent me home with these heart shaped macaroons so you know I’m a lifer now!! 💕