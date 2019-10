Νέα Υόρκη: Φεστιβάλ χιπ-χοπ αναγκάστηκε να ακυρώσει συναυλίες ύστερα από «υπόδειξη» της αστυνομίας

View this post on Instagram

I JUST WANNA LIVE. My last felony conviction was 2007. I lost everything I ever loved and I’m STILL losing. So much so that “they” won’t allow me to perform at Rolling Loud NYC on Sunday. It’s unfair and unfortunate that my past, which I’ve dealt with legally and personally, continues to stigmatize me and my career as a recording artist. I’m at war with my past and the scars that they still leave on me everyday. I will continue to fight against biases and advocate for those facing this same issue. I’ll do what do what I plan to make it up to y’all. In the meantime, you can catch me on my Behind These Scars tour or another Rolling Loud in the future. Drop a 👊🏾 if you’re free from the system and drop a ✊🏾 on behalf of friends and family who aren’t. #BehindTheseScars ALBUM OUT NOW.