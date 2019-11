«Πόλεμος» στο Instagram: Πορνοστάρ καταγγέλλουν άνευ λόγου διαγραφές λογαριασμών τους

porn is shit. its almost 6 months that i'm fighting it so seriously. porn hurts our societies, our relationships, our values, our future, our money and etc.

i invite every single one to join "Omid" campaign to fight against the most dangerous enemy💪🏿💪🏾💪🏽💪💪🏻#no_porn#no_pornstarpic.twitter.com/UJrQDBozN7