Το καλύτερο εστιατόριο σούσι στον κόσμο μόλις έχασε τα τρία αστέρια Michelin

** FEATURE FRIDAY ** Sukiyabashi Jiro Sukiyabashi Jiro is one of the best praised Edo-style Sushi restaurants in Japan and all over the world, having been listed on the Michelin Guide as a three-star restaurant for 11 years running. . . . It was opened at the current place in Ginza in 1965 by Jiro Ono who is the oldest chef (93 years old) of three Michelin-starred restaurant. This special place has been enjoyed by so many celebrities, world famous chefs and a dinner between Barack Obama and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. . . . Anthony Bourdain (World famous chef and traveler) once said if he had 24 hours to live, this would be his last meal from this restaurant.