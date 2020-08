Το κολιέ της Μισέλ Ομπάμα με το μήνυμα «Vote» εκτοξεύθηκε σε πωλήσεις

View this post on Instagram

Michelle Obama is one of the most impactful women on the planet—not to mention a style icon! To say we’re inspired by her dedication to helping others and lifting up women and minorities would be an understatement. We are so honored that she chose to wear our VOTE necklace at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Thank you to @michelleobama her incredible stylist @meredithkoop for this once in a lifetime opportunity! We hope that everyone lets their voice be heard this November by voting. #vote #michelleobama #dnc #votenecklace