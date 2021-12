Μιανμάρ: Στρατιωτικό αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε διαδηλωτές - πέντε νεκροί

Junta Terrorists brutally cracked down the protest in #Yangon’s #KyiMyinDine town this morning. They opened gunfire and rammed vehicles into the crowd, KILLING at least 4 protesters and severely injuring many others. 2 women & 5 men were ABDUCTED so far. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmarpic.twitter.com/wx2OJW5wb2