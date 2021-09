Ο Ντανίλ Μεντβέντεφ συμβουλεύει τον Στέφανο Τσιτσιπά για το toilet break

KENA BETANCUR via Getty Images Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas walks to the other side of the court during his 2021 US Open Tennis tournament men's singles third round match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 3, 2021. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)