Σακίρα και Τζένιφερ Λόπεζ: Η εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση στο ημίχρονο του Super Bowl

We got too emotional our Latinidad in this performance, we are overlooking @Shakira and @JLo political message: We still have kids in cages. Watch again. #HalftimeShow#SuperBowl, #HalftimeShow, #PepsiHalftime@julito77@latinorebels#SuperBowlLIV@JulianCastropic.twitter.com/Xf6uX5ferL