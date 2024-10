Το Ισραήλ λέει ότι σκότωσε τον Χασέμ Σαφιεντίν, πιθανότερο επόμενο ηγέτη της Χεζμπολάχ

🔴 Hisham Safieddine, Head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, and Ali Hussein Hazima, Commander of Hezbollah’s Intelligence Headquarters, were eliminated during a strike on Hezbollah’s main intelligence HQ in Dahieh approx. 3 weeks ago.



Hisham Safieddine was a member of the… pic.twitter.com/aDLTVZWvGv