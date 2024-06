Γαλλία: Απαγορεύει ακροδεξιές και ριζοσπαστικές ισλαμικές οργανώσεις ενόψει των εκλογών

🇫🇷 🗳️ No clear winners or losers emerged following Tuesday's TV #debate between #French PM #GabrielAttal, far-#right National Rally president #JordanBardella and left-wing MP representing the New Popular Front (#NFP) #ManuelBompard.



FRANCE 24's Angela Diffley gave us her take ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gFY5yC3ziU