Γερμανία: Γυμνός άντρας κυνηγάει αγριογούρουνο που του έκλεψε το λάπτοπ

Yes, that is a naked man chasing a wild boar. 🐗😳 This is the moment a nudist in Berlin sprinted around a popular bathing spot after his bag, which contained his laptop, was stolen by the animal. He apparently "gave it his all" in pursuit of the boar and her two piglets who calmly helped themselves to a pizza from his backpack before "looking for a dessert". Adele Landauer, who captured these incredible action shots of man vs beast, showed the man the photos before posting them online. "He laughed soundly and authorised me to make them public," she said.