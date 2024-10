🚨 BREAKING: A bridge in Paiporta, Valencia has been swept away by severe floods 🌊😳. Residents are urged to stay safe and avoid the area. Climate change keeps reminding us how urgent action is. 💔 Let's work together to protect our future. #SpainFloods #ClimateCrisis #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/VCCpjS5zBK