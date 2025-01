Η Χαμάς ανακοίνωσε τα ονόματα των 4 Ισραηλινών γυναικών στρατιωτών που θα απελευθερωθούν το Σάββατο

❗️🇵🇸🕊️🇮🇱 - Hamas has released the names of four Israeli hostages who are set to be released by the terrorist group tomorrow after 477 days of captivity:



Karina Ariev

Daniela Gilboa

Naama Levi

Liri Elbag



They’re all female IDF soldiers. pic.twitter.com/IrbUIZTtKv